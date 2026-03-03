Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other On Dreamy Sangeet Night

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have given fans glimpses into their dreamy pre-wedding festivities, this time by sharing a series of heart-melting photographs from their Sangeet night.

The newlyweds who got married in Udaipur on February 26 posted several loved-up and joy-filled moments, offering a closer look at one of the most emotional evenings of their celebrations.

About Vijay and Rashmika's Sangeet Night

In one of the photos shared by Vijay, the couple is seen holding hands and smiling wholeheartedly, perfectly capturing the warmth and ease of the night. Vijay captioned his post, "24.02.26. Our Sangeeth night. The evening that was spent laughing till we had tears, dancing till the arches of our feet hurt, swallowing emotions to everyones speeches and surprises till our eyes were leaking. Was a big happy party filled with beautiful people. @falgunishanepeacockindia did witchcraft with the clothes, they brought out the dragons ;) i was in it till 4am :))"

Take a look:

Rashmika also shared a heartfelt note reflecting on the night. She wrote, "The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night. It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other... to family wanting to surprise us..to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well! @falgunishanepeacockindia!! Guys!!!!! The stunning piecesss!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy but I was still in it all night!!"

See the post here:

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married on February 26 in Udaipur. The couple is now preparing to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4.



