Amid Wedding Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Recalls An Old Heartbreak: "Luckily I Have A Partner Who Healed Me"

Rashmika Mandanna has received rave reviews for her latest release, The Girlfriend. In a recent conversation, she also spoke candidly about once being in a relationship where she had "no choice". She mentioned that now she has a partner who has helped her heal. Though she did not name Vijay Deverakonda directly, with all the wedding buzz, the Internet quickly connected the dots.

In Rashmika Mandanna's latest film, The Girlfriend, she plays Bhooma - portraying the character's journey from being a submissive partner to ultimately discovering her own identity as she realises the abusive nature of her relationship.

During a conversation with anchor Suma for a promotional video, Rashmika recalled being in a similar relationship, where she had "no choice", and she expressed gratitude towards her current partner for helping her heal.

Rashmika said, "Choose who you want to be with. You shouldn't be in a situation where you have no choice but to be with a partner. I have been there. Today, when I choose to be with someone, I am happy, that person is happy, and everyone around is happy."

She continued, "Luckily, I have a partner who has healed me from a pain he did not cause. So, for me, as Bhooma, he has helped me heal. Just as this film is significant for me, he holds the same importance... I must give him that applause and thank him for it."

Rashmika On Overcoming Trolls

Rashmika also addressed online trolling, sharing that her partner reassures her whenever she mentions being targeted.

She said, "When you are being trolled, you know it. At home, I tell my partner, 'I'm getting trolled so much.' He says, 'There's nothing like that. Why are you overthinking?' He claims he doesn't notice it at all. You're not seeing it, but I am. They even tag me to make sure I see it."

Vijay And Rashmika's Viral Moment At The Girlfriend Success Bash

Vijay Deverakonda, known for keeping his private life away from the limelight, surprised fans by attending the success event for The Girlfriend to support Rashmika. In a tender moment, the Arjun Reddy star took Rashmika's hand and kissed it in front of the cheering crowd-their first-ever public display of affection. Rashmika, visibly blushing, shared a shy smile as Vijay looked at her fondly, making the moment go viral among their fans.

Engagement And Wedding Details

Vijay and Rashmika reportedly became engaged in an intimate ceremony on October 3, 2025. According to NDTV, the engagement was a quiet affair attended only by family and close friends. Further reports from India Today suggest that wedding preparations are already in motion, with the couple planning a grand yet intimate wedding on February 26, 2026.

