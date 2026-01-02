Vijay Deverakonda's <i>Kingdom 2</i> Shelved, Reveals Producer Naga Vamsi

The proposed sequel to the 2025 action thriller Kingdom, headlined by Vijay Deverakonda, has been officially cancelled.

What's Happening

Producer Naga Vamsi has confirmed that the franchise will not move forward, putting to rest speculation around a second installment.

Speaking to Idlebrain, Naga Vamsi clearly stated, "Yeah, there is no Kingdom 2."

When asked whether Kingdom was initially conceived as a standalone film, he responded, "There is no point it talking about it, other than hurting Gowtam." He also confirmed that despite shelving the sequel, his collaboration with director Gowtam Tinnanuri will continue. "But yeah, we will collaborate with Gowtam. He is doing a different film now. After that we will do a film," he said.

In another interaction, the producer revealed that he has already completed work on a separate project with Gowtam titled Magic.

The film has wrapped production but is yet to be released.

Background

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom featured Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, with Satyadev Kancharana and Bhagyashri Borse playing key roles.

The film was previously known as VD12 during its development stage and was expected to launch a larger franchise.

The film followed the story of a conflicted police officer who goes undercover on a high-risk mission, forcing him to confront his own inner turmoil as the operation spirals out of control.

Vijay Deverakonda, meanwhile, is set to return to the action genre with Rowdy Janardhana, which is currently scheduled for a 2026 release.