Viral Pics: Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Confirm Feb 26 Wedding At 'Virosh Premier League' Cricket Match

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are showing that wedding week is not only about romance, but also about creating fun and playful memories.

In a new Instagram Story, the couple gave fans a glimpse of their very own cricket league titled "Virosh Premier League," organised as part of the celebrations.

The set-up included thoughtful and customised details. There was a mini cricket bat engraved with the couple's names along with the wedding date.

One of the most talked-about details was a medal stamped with "26.02.26" - the date fans have been eagerly waiting for.

A Private Celebration In Udaipur

The couple will tie the knot at ITC Mementos Udaipur, a luxury property located around 25 kilometres outside Udaipur.

Spread across an entire hill, the property houses 117 private villas and features both a river and a lake within its estate. It also boasts a private helipad, ensuring discreet arrivals and departures for guests.

Pre-wedding and wedding festivities are understood to be scheduled from February 24 to 26. The guest list is expected to remain intimate, with around 100 invitees, including a few politicians from Telangana and select film directors. No major film stars are anticipated to attend.

On Monday, Rashmika and Vijay arrived in Udaipur accompanied by a small group of close guests.

Inside Glimpses Of The celebrations

Ahead of the wedding, Vijay shared a striking image shot through a volleyball net, with players silhouetted against the water and a ball suspended mid-air - hinting at a relaxed, playful match by the pool. Another frame featured a floating drinks station complete with red cups.

Rashmika, meanwhile, offered a look at the venue's elegant indoor decor.

A bespoke printed menu card placed on the table hinted at a specially curated Japanese dining experience for guests.

The Wedding Of 'Virosh'

In a joint statement confirming their wedding, the couple paid tribute to their fans who coined their much-loved portmanteau.

The couple wrote, "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us - always. Biggest hugs and full love!"

Vijay and Rashmika reportedly got engaged in a private ceremony on October 3 last year in Hyderabad.

