Viral Pics: Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Confirm Feb 26 Wedding At 'Virosh Premier League' Cricket Match

Vijay and Rashmika will tie the knot on February 26

Viral Pics: Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Confirm Feb 26 Wedding At 'Virosh Premier League' Cricket Match
Inside photos from Vijay and Rashmika's wedding.
  • Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are showing that wedding week is not only about romance
  • In a new Instagram Story, the couple gave fans a glimpse of their very own cricket league
  • One of the most talked-about details was a medal stamped with "26.02.26"
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are showing that wedding week is not only about romance, but also about creating fun and playful memories.

In a new Instagram Story, the couple gave fans a glimpse of their very own cricket league titled "Virosh Premier League," organised as part of the celebrations. 

The set-up included thoughtful and customised details. There was a mini cricket bat engraved with the couple's names along with the wedding date. 

One of the most talked-about details was a medal stamped with "26.02.26" - the date fans have been eagerly waiting for. 

A Private Celebration In Udaipur

The couple will tie the knot at ITC Mementos Udaipur, a luxury property located around 25 kilometres outside Udaipur. 

Spread across an entire hill, the property houses 117 private villas and features both a river and a lake within its estate. It also boasts a private helipad, ensuring discreet arrivals and departures for guests.

Pre-wedding and wedding festivities are understood to be scheduled from February 24 to 26. The guest list is expected to remain intimate, with around 100 invitees, including a few politicians from Telangana and select film directors. No major film stars are anticipated to attend.

On Monday, Rashmika and Vijay arrived in Udaipur accompanied by a small group of close guests.

Inside Glimpses Of The celebrations

Ahead of the wedding, Vijay shared a striking image shot through a volleyball net, with players silhouetted against the water and a ball suspended mid-air - hinting at a relaxed, playful match by the pool. Another frame featured a floating drinks station complete with red cups.

Rashmika, meanwhile, offered a look at the venue's elegant indoor decor. 

A bespoke printed menu card placed on the table hinted at a specially curated Japanese dining experience for guests.

The Wedding Of 'Virosh'

In a joint statement confirming their wedding, the couple paid tribute to their fans who coined their much-loved portmanteau.

The couple wrote, "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us - always. Biggest hugs and full love!"

Vijay and Rashmika reportedly got engaged in a private ceremony on October 3 last year in Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: 6 Times Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Teased Fans About Their Relationship

