When Kareena Kapoor Khan Revealed If She Fasts During Ramzan After Marrying Saif Ali Khan

The holy month of Ramzan is currently ongoing in India, when Muslims observe fasts. Just as social media was wondering if Kareena Kapoor Khan would follow the ritual, an old clip of the actress has resurfaced in which she is heard saying that she does not do it.

In the video making the rounds, a reporter asks Kareena Kapoor Khan if she fasts during Ramzan, to which she replies, "No, I am eating 24*7. No, not at all. I have never done that in my life."

When Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan Faced Backlash For Their Interfaith Marriage

Last year, in a chat with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Soha Ali Khan spoke about the intensity with which Saif and Kareena's marriage was scrutinised.

Soha said, "Even when Kareena and bhai got married, there were lots of strange things-Love Jihad, Ghar Wapsi, all kinds of weird headlines were being made as well. You know, 'You took one of ours, now we will take one of yours.'"

When Saif Ali Khan Called Kareena Kapoor Khan 'Wonderful'

In an old conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Saif Ali Khan called Kareena a truly "incredible woman". He said, "I am so lucky to be with her because she is one of the most patient and loving people I have met. She is absolutely wonderful. I can go on and on. I know it's a bit mushy. She makes a wonderful home for us. She's a very creative person in front of the camera, but she's equally creative with us."

He concluded by saying that Kareena's happiness has always been his top priority-even if it meant celebrating a rival's success.

About Saif And Kareena

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. Their relationship blossomed on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan. Though the film tanked at the box office, it brought these lovebirds together, and the rest is history.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan dated for several years before getting married on October 16, 2012. They have two sons-Taimur, born in 2016, and Jeh, born in 2021.