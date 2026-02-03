Viral Video: Kareena Kapoor's Reactions At Mumbai Cricket Match Remind Internet Of Geet From <i>Jab We Met</i>

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were seen attending an ISPL (Indian Street Premier League) match in Surat recently, along with their children Taimur and Jeh. Several pictures and clips of the family enjoying the match as they cheered for their team, The Tiigers of Kolkata, have gone viral. They particularly captured Kareena Kapoor Khan's reaction, which reminded the Internet of her chirpy personality as Geet in Jab We Met.

Internet Reactions

As soon as the clip of Kareena enjoying the match-along with her expressions and reactions-went viral, social media was flooded with reactions.

One user wrote, "GEET FROM JAB WE MET."

Another person wrote, "Bebo being Bebo."

One more comment read, "I see Geet."

One user wrote, "Love Saif and Kareena's expressions."

Other comments included, "Tim Tim looks so cute, and Bebo being Bebo, she's in Geet's character", and "Taimur's expressions. He's truly Kareena's son."

There were some other videos also making the rounds, where Kareena was seen posing while Jeh tried to place a cap on her head. The adorable family moments were all over the Internet.

The ISPL is India's inaugural Tennis Ball T10 cricket tournament. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan own The Tiigers of Kolkata team.

About Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur, in December 2016, and their second son, Jeh, in February 2021.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan. He will reunite with Akshay Kumar after 17 years.

ALSO READ | When Kareena Kapoor Said Saif Ali Khan Didn't Stay One Night With Her Post-Delivery, Ranbir Kapoor Was By Alia Bhatt's Side For A Week