When Kareena Kapoor Said Saif Ali Khan Didn't Stay One Night With Her Post-Delivery, Ranbir Kapoor Was By Alia Bhatt's Side For A Week

Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened up about her postpartum experience and the kind of support she received from her partner, Saif Ali Khan. In a conversation with her brother Ranbir Kapoor on her talk show What Women Want, Kareena revealed that Saif did not spend a single night with her in the hospital after she gave birth to their children.

Ranbir revealed that he had taken a sabbatical from work to be with his wife, Alia Bhatt. The actor said, "I was very good, like I was with her. You know, I had taken a sabbatical from work for two to three months prior to the delivery. I stayed in the hospital for a week with her.”

Kareena praised him as "lovely" and contrasted his involvement with Saif's, pointing out that he didn't stay with her even one night at the hospital after her kids' birth. "That means you're such a lovely husband. I mean, like, look at it. Saif didn't stay one night with me at the hospital," she said.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor shared that she is a 'helicopter mom' while Saif is more of a relaxed approach to parenting. In a conversation with her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan on her podcast All About Her, the actress said, "Both Saif and me are very different because obviously he has been a father before. He is a lot more experienced. Mine is a first-time journey that I am experiencing each day. But still I think it's different for him also. Because the children are very young. I think he is an amazing father to all his four children. He is extremely brave, loving, caring, always there."

She added, "I tend to be overprotective or a helicopter mom. He is always like ‘Relax. You have to understand, and be the calm one.' Or you have to stop telling them, ‘you have to do this, you have to do that.' So he is the more relaxed parent. And I sometimes get a little hyper."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur, in December 2016, and their second son, Jeh, in February 2021.