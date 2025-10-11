Kareena Kapoor Confesses To Being A "Helicopter" Mom, Says Saif Ali Khan Is the "Relaxed" Parent

Kareena Kapoor wears many hats – actress, producer, wife and mother. The actress spoke about how she and Saif Ali Khan have very different parenting styles when it comes to their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

In a conversation with her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan on her podcast All About Her, Kareena Kapoor revealed that she is often the “helicopter” mom to her kids, while Saif Ali Khan has a more relaxed approach to parenting.

The actress said, "Both Saif and me are very different because obviously he has been a father before. He is a lot more experienced. Mine is a first-time journey that I am experiencing each day. But still I think it's different for him also. Because the children are very young. I think he is an amazing father to all his four children. He is extremely brave, loving, caring, always there."

Kareena Kapoor added, "I tend to be overprotective or a helicopter mom. He is always like ‘Relax. You have to understand, and be the calm one.' Or you have to stop telling them ‘you have to do this, you have to do that.' So he is the more relaxed parent. And I sometimes get a little hyper."

Kareena Kapoor further shared that she and her husband, who was previously married to Amrita Singh, is also father to Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, have a playful competition over who their sons, Taimur and Jeh, hug more.

"We are very competitive as to who gets more hugs. That's for sure. Because if they hug me more, then he goes into a sulk. If they hug him more, then I go into a sulk. So that's also fun because we're also learning through that," the actress said.

"Fathers are also there to make friends with their boys. To understand and make them feel comfortable in a lot of things. So he does a lot of that. And I am doing a lot of the planning - where they're going, who they're playing with, and what they're eating. All the regular stuff. Which is also fun. But I think he is more into playing sports with them. He plays cricket and football. He loves playing the guitar and drums with them," she elaborated.

Kareena Kapoor mentioned that while she and Saif have a playful dynamic with their kids, when it comes to discipline, Saif is the one who lays down the law. The kids seem to be more intimidated by Saif than by her.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in October 2012. They welcomed their first son, Taimur, in December 2016, and their second son, Jeh, in February 2021.