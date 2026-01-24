Kareena Kapoor Makes Stuns In A Rs 5.2 Lakh Dress And Jacket Combo In Abu Dhabi

When it comes to setting trends, no one can beat Kareena Kapoor Khan. The OG style icon is always serving 'Good Looks, Good Looks, and Good Looks'. Did you see her latest glam avatar? Bebo was in Abu Dhabi for the inauguration of a new Malabar Gold and Diamonds store.

As the brand ambassador, Kareena Kapoor arrived in style, dressed to the nines. She made a strong case for layering a dress with a maximalist jacket. Not to mention her clean hairdo and studded jewels that complemented her luxe outfit and made her stand out.

Kareena Kapoor In A Rs 5.2 Lakh Ensemble In Abu Dhabi

In the capital of the United Arab Emirates, if you want to make a style statement, you go all out. That's what Kareena Kapoor did. She was spotted in an ensemble by 431-88, a fashion brand led by Shweta Kapur.

From the brand's bridal collection, Bebo paired a white dress with a hand-embroidered long jacket. On the brand's official website, it is called an Opal Set and comes with an exorbitant price tag of Rs 5,20,000.

The white satin dress featured gathered details around the waist. Its body-hugging silhouette contoured the actor's curves and had a seamless flare. It had a halter strap, bare back, and a plunging neckline.

The scallop jacket was, however, the star. It was embellished with intricate embroidery with silver thread. Full-length sleeves with a slit, padded shoulders, an open front, and a scalloped hem accentuated the look.

Kareena Kapoor's Look For An Event In Abu Dhabi

To complete the look, Kareena Kapoor opted for a sleek bun hairdo. Her centre-parted locks and braided bun instantly added grace to her style.

She wore Aquazzura heels and accessorised her look with a diamond ring and earrings. Adding a bit of drama (because why not?) was her winged eyeliner and mascara on her lashes. The smoky eye shadow paired with glossy pink lips and tinted cheeks was the slaying makeup look Bebo opted for.

