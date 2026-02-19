Kareena Kapoor Channels Pretty Woman, Recreating Julia Roberts's Iconic Red Gown Look

Kareena Kapoor made a striking appearance at an event in Mumbai recently. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the actor arrived in a vintage red gown that quickly became one of the highlights of the evening.

About Kareena Kapoor's New Look at the Event

Kareena attended The Honours red carpet event hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India. For the occasion, she wore a restored 1987 Vicky Tiel ruched gown selected from the designer's archives. The dress is a version of the red gown made famous by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. Rhea Kapoor, known for sourcing rare archival pieces, worked with Kareena once again to recreate an iconic fashion moment on the carpet.

Fashion account Diet Sabya shared behind-the-scenes videos of Kareena preparing for the event, noting that she had recreated the spirit of the classic Pretty Woman look. The caption praised her as an icon and highlighted the original Vicky Tiel design used for the appearance.

The caption read, "#DsExclu: Nothing beats the original except when it is done by Kareena Kapoor Khan! Be fr she's an icon, she's a legend, and she is the moment. Especially in this Vicky Tiel gown, which is the OG gown and the blueprint for the one worn by Julia. Styled by @rheakapoor. Archive this archive that!!"

The full-length gown features a strapless sweetheart neckline, a structured bodice, and pleated detailing across the bust. The flowing chiffon skirt, matching pleated elements, and a thigh-high slit create a dramatic red-carpet silhouette.

Kareena and her stylist kept the accessories minimal to complement the bold gown. She wore a ruby-and-diamond choker and a large diamond ring, completing the look with a pair of elegant pumps.

Her make-up included feathered brows, soft pink smoky eyes, contoured cheeks, highlighter, glossy deep red lips, winged eyeliner, and mascara. She wore her hair straight and parted down the middle, leaving it loose for a sleek finish.



