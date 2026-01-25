How Kareena Kapoor Stays Fit At 45: From Deadlift To Barbell Hold

Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to prove that in a world obsessed with glamour and filters, real fitness is built on consistency. A self-confessed foodie, the actor has still managed to set serious fitness goals over the years, thanks to her disciplined and no-nonsense workout routines. Mahesh Ghanekar, a celebrity fitness coach, has now dropped a video giving a sneak peek into the secret behind the 45-year-old's timeless appeal.

The video posted on Instagram features a montage of Kareena Kapoor Khan's fitness regime. Alongside the video, her fitness coach mentions, “Sustainable fitness is built on strength and endurance, not weight loss alone. When performance and health are prioritised, results follow naturally.”

The trainer further added, “Kareena Kapoor Khan demonstrates exactly what's needed to achieve lasting fitness.” In the video, she can be seen performing a set of exercises that focus on functional movements, core training, and consistency rather than just quick fixes. Additionally, they are beneficial for the body's overall strength-building. They include-

Step Exercise Using An Aerobic Stepper

The video begins with Kareena performing a step exercise on an aerobic stepper during her home workout session. She can be seen alternatively standing on the ground and on the step. The same set is performed by both her left and right foot, and again continues from the beginning.

The video from Kareena's workout session indeed reveals the secret behind her fitness.

Barbell Hold Exercise

Next, she is seen in a bent-over position, holding a barbell. The actress can be seen gripping the barbell tightly for 10–30-second intervals with her fists, then loosening her grip for a few more seconds before clamping it again. This exercise builds intense grip, trap, and core strength, as well as boosts stability in the upper back and core.

Hand-To-Foot Pass With A Medicinal Ball

Following this, the actress can be seen passing a medicinal ball from below her legs and then crossing them overboard. Meanwhile, she also raises her legs one by one to perform the same set alternately. This exercise strengthens the core, improves flexibility, and enhances coordination.

Standing Dumbbell Crossover Toe Touch

Afterwards, Kareena can be seen holding two dumbbells and twisting her body in a bend-over position to achieve maximum flexibility. She touches her left toe with her right hand while holding the dumbbell, then performs the same set with her right toe and left hand.

Deadlift

Finally, she performs a deadlift exercise as part of her fitness routine, which focuses heavily on strength training, endurance, and functional movements. She lifts a barbell loaded with heavy weights from the floor to hip level, then returns it to the floor. In this way, she can be seen engaging multiple muscle groups during the powerful full-body movement, which primarily targets the hamstrings, glutes, core, and back, helping build overall strength and muscle mass.

