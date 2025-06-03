Kareena Kapoor Khan On The Lifestyle Changes She Has Made In Recent Years: "I Eat Dinner At 6 PM And..."

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kareena Kapoor Khan emphasizes her commitment to yoga and fitness through social media posts. She has adjusted her sleep schedule, eating dinner at 6 PM and going to bed by 9:30 PM. Post-COVID, she views fitness as essential for well-being, stating it stabilizes her mood.



Kareena Kapoor Khan is a dedicated yoga enthusiast, and time and again shares glimpses of her intense workouts on social media. The actress was recently in conversation with The Nod magazine, where she revealed the recent changes she has made in her sleep cycle.

Kareena told The Nod, "I eat dinner at 6 pm and switch off lights at 9:30 pm. I wake up early for a workout and enjoy some solo time. My friends know not to expect me at parties. And they respect that. They know I'll be watching Schitt's Creek on low volume!"

The actress further revealed that working out has become paramount for her all the more after the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said, "If I don't work out, I'm in a bad mood. Post-COVID, I realised how important fitness is - not for vanity, but for well-being. It's my mood stabiliser, my anchor."

Kareena also spilt some beans on the kind of cuisine that she and her family enjoy. Sharing that one Indian meal a day is "non-negotiable" for her, she also mentioned how Saif is "obsessed with Kerala cuisine."

She said, "We love cooking together as a family. Saif, the kids, me - we're all in the kitchen. Saif is obsessed with Kerala cuisine. He's always trying out new recipes - idiyappams, coconut-based stews, everything. I need my one proper Indian meal a day. Non-negotiable."

Speaking of the kind of roles she is interested at this juncture of her career, she said, "It's not about quantity anymore. It's about choosing the right roles, ones that challenge me and excite me. I want to preserve my energy, my talent, and myself."

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the Rohit Shetty blockbuster Singham Again with Ajay Devgn. She recently announced her next with Prithviraj Sukumaran, as they are set to co-star in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra.