Inside Aamir Khan's Weight Loss Journey: How The Actor Lost Over 25 Kg In 5 Months

Aamir Khan is a perfectionist who consistently goes the extra mile to prove his mettle. Whether it's for his movie Ghajini or Dangal, the Bollywood superstar has stunned audiences time and again with his fitness journey.

For his 2016 blockbuster movie Dangal, Aamir Khan's weight loss transformation remains one of the most talked about among fans. Known for his intense dedication, the 60-year-old actor underwent a jaw-dropping physical transformation - gaining and then losing around 25 kg - to portray Indian wrestling champion Mahavir Singh Phogat at different stages of his life.

To reflect the character's physical journey from a prime wrestler to a middle-aged father, Aamir requested director Nitesh Tiwari to shoot the ageing father portion first. That way, he could get fitter as the filming progressed.

Rather than wearing a bodysuit to appear heavier for his role, Aamir Khan wanted to gain weight naturally believing he wouldn't be doing justice to the role otherwise.

"Putting on the weight was fun. I could eat whatever I wanted and had a ball," he admitted. "But it was most uncomfortable, even my wrestling training was affected. I was carrying so much weight that I couldn't move faster. Your breathing changes when you put on weight, your body language changes, the way you walk, the way you sit... everything changes."

Aamir Khan's Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation

Weighing nearly 97 kg with 38% body fat at his heaviest, Aamir later shed around 25 kg, bringing his body fat down to 9.6%. The transformation was difficult, and even Aamir doubted himself initially:

"I had negative thoughts about not being able to achieve my weight loss goals... but I didn't let them pull me down. I took it one day at a time and not think about the result."

Aamir Khan followed a rigorous fitness regime involving strength training, functional workouts, and cardio, along with a strict, calorie-deficit diet. "Diet is number one," he said. "If your diet isn't right, you will not see results - no matter how much you exercise."

The PK actor's trainers recalled Aamir Khan asking to stop workouts, doubting his limits. While they agreed to him, they did not reduce weight or made the exercise easy, which helped the actor push through - and ultimately succeed.

Director Nitesh Tiwari praised Aamir's dedication. By the end of filming, Aamir himself was proud of the results.

"Once you start, you slowly see your body transform," said Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan's weight loss journey is an example that you need to keep going even when you feel demotivated. His weight loss journey stands as a reminder that motivation may fade but discipline and consistency will give you results.