Inside Richa Chadha's Weight Loss Journey: How The Actor Lost 15 Kg In 3 Months

Richa Chadha is one of the most renowned actors in Bollywood, with many powerful movies such as Masaan, Gangs of Wasseypur, and more in her filmography. Back in 2022, the actor took the internet by storm with her weight loss transformation, which is nothing short of inspiring. Reportedly, she lost 15 kg in 3 months.

Known for her strong opinions against unrealistic beauty standards, the actor has always been open about the fact that her weight loss had more to do with improving overall health rather than fitting in.

Richa Chadha's Weight Loss Transformation

In a world dominated by fad diets and weight loss shortcuts, the Heeramandi actor did not turn to crash diets or quick fixes. According to reports, Richa Chadha was an amalgam of a healthy diet and workout routine. She took a balanced routine that included nutritious, whole, unprocessed foods, portion control, and quality sleep.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Richa Chadha shares, "I was quite happy with the size I was at. I wanted to become healthier overall. I wanted the quality of my sleep, movement, exercise, and mobility to improve."

She liked to keep her workout routine enjoyable with Kathak, strength training, yoga, and cardio.

As for her diet, Richa Chadha consumed whole, unprocessed foods like fresh veggies, fruits, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Portion control, which is believed to be an effective method for weight loss, was something she included in her diet. The purpose was to keep herself satiated without overeating.

Richa Chadha also shared that understanding and improving her sleep pattern was crucial while she was trying to lose weight. Encouraging a positive attitude towards a healthy weight loss, she shared, "Too much exercise can damage your insides and be counter-productive to your effort. Rest is very important but underrated. To deal with the things that aren't in our control, we've to follow a few basic rules for our health so that we can be prepared for those times when we've to push it in high-stress work environments."

Richa Chadha shared that she lost weight not because of societal pressure but to get healthier and live better.