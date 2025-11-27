Miss Universe Owner Charged With Drugs, Weapons And Fuel Trafficking: Report

Miss Universe President Raul Rocha has reportedly been charged with drug trafficking, weapons smuggling and illicit fuel distribution. According Mexican newspaper Reforma, Raul's alleged crimes involve a complex network of operations spanning Mexico and Guatemala.

The development comes just days after Miss Universe 2025 crowned its winner at a pageant already marred by controversy, including a heated confrontation between a contestant and a pageant executive, several judges resigning shortly before the finale and widespread allegations of scoring misconduct.

Miss Universe Owner Allegedly Orchestrated A Multinational Criminal Organisation

Prosecutors allege that Raul Rocha orchestrated a large, multinational criminal organisation operating under the facade of legitimate businesses, as reported by People. Legal documents reportedly detail an elaborate scheme in which fuel was smuggled from Guatemala into Mexico, altered to disguise its origin and then sold through companies linked to him. The same network is also accused of acquiring firearms and supplying them to criminal groups across multiple Mexican states.

Following the issuance of an arrest warrant, Raul reportedly entered into a witness-cooperation agreement. Although the specifics of the agreement remain undisclosed, legal experts suggest that it could result in reduced penalties depending on his willingness to testify against others implicated in the alleged criminal network.

Miss Universe 2025 Controversies

The Miss Universe brand was already under intense scrutiny before Raul Rocha's legal troubles emerged. The 2025 pageant faced multiple controversies, including behind-the-scenes tensions, disputed decision-making and high-profile resignations.

A public feud between a senior executive and Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch — who ultimately won the crown — set an uneasy tone for the competition. Several contestants reportedly staged a walkout in protest. The situation escalated after Judge Omar Harfouch resigned, claiming the organisation had pre-selected finalists before the preliminary round.

Despite the organisation's denial, Omar Harfouch later stated that he stepped down after being dismissed in his attempt to seek greater transparency from Raul Rocha. A last-minute CEO replacement just days before the event further dimmed the pageant's usual glamour and message of global unity.

