Harnaaz Sandhu "Almost Slipped" At Miss Cosmo 2025: "It's Not About The Fall, It's How You Get Up"

Harnaaz Sandhu, who is among the jury for Miss Cosmo International 2025, Vietnam, recently slipped on the runway. But Miss Universe 2021 is not the one to shy away or take a minor glitch to her heart.

Not only did she complete the ramp walk, but she also talked about it with grace. Taking to Instagram, she recently shared a clip of herself spreading glitz and glamour on the Miss Cosmo 2025 stage, with the finale set to take place on December 20, 2025.

Harnaaz Sandhu "Almost Slipped" At Miss Cosmo 2025

Harnaaz shared a video of walking the runway with utmost grace and confidence. The caption read, "As Paula Shugart said, 'It's not about the fall, it's how you get up.'"

She further noted, "Fun fact: did you know I almost slipped... heart full of love and gratitude."

Harnaaz Sandhu Slipped On Miss Cosmo Stage But Recovered Gracefully

In a video going viral on the internet, Harnaaz Sandhu could be seen struggling to stand up. Her stilettos seemed to get stuck to her dress, which made her lose her balance and stumble on the stage.

But Miss Universe 2021 quickly caught hold of herself, took a pause for a second to brush it off, and walked the runway with confidence. During her commanding and graceful walk, she waved at the audience, who were cheering for her.

In that moment, Harnaaz showed why she won the Miss Universe title in 2021 and continues to command attention at global pageants. The actor and model walked the ramp in a halter-neck orange gown. It featured a plunging neckline and a see-through torso with sequin details and a thigh-high slit.

Joining Harnaaz Sandhu among judges is Olivia Yace, who recently resigned her Miss Universe Africa and Oceania title during the Miss Universe 2025 pageant.

