Harnaaz Sandhu Reveals Beauty, Weight Loss Secrets Ahead Of Bollywood Debut With <i>Baaghi 4</i>: "MMA, Kickboxing, Basic Weapons Handling"

Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the third Miss Universe from India in 2021, after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. The 25-year-old is now ready to enter the world of glitz and glam with her debut Bollywood movie Baaghi 4, opposite Tiger Shroff.

Besides surprising fans with her film venture, Harnaaz Sandhu also shocked them with her drastic weight loss. Soon after winning the pageant, she faced incessant trolling and body-shaming for gaining weight due to celiac disease – an autoimmune condition in which the small intestine becomes hypersensitive to gluten.

Now, in an interaction with Femina, Harnaaz Sandhu has shared her fitness secrets, which led to shedding those extra pounds. She also opened up about her beauty and self-care regimen.

Harnaaz Sandhu said, “When I signed Baaghi 4, I knew I had to bring both beauty and strength to the screen. I trained for months in mixed martial arts, kickboxing, and basic weapons handling. It was not just about learning the moves; it was about building stamina, agility, and the right mental discipline. My coaches really pushed me to move like a fighter but with the grace and poise that comes naturally to me. It was the perfect fusion of my pageant discipline and an action star's athleticism.”

She added, “I've always believed beauty starts with self-care. My go-to ritual is very simple – to cleanse, hydrate, and protect. I never skip sunscreen, and I swear by drinking plenty of water with a pinch of salt to start my day. A beauty hack I carry everywhere in the world is using ice cubes on my skin before makeup; it instantly refreshes and gives that natural glow. And, of course, a genuine smile.”

Earlier, in a conversation with People magazine, Harnaaz Sandhu talked about the bullying she faced for gaining weight. "It was uncomfortable and really surprising to see how people started having their opinions, which should not really matter. It's not about how you look; it's about who you are inside, how you treat people, and what you believe in," she told the outlet.

Baaghi 4 will be released in theatres on September 5.