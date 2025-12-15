Sunil Pal's Drastic Weight Loss Sparks Concern At <i>Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2</i> Premiere In Mumbai

Kapil Sharma recently hosted a star-studded premiere of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 in Mumbai. Among actors and television personalities, actor-comedian Sunil Pal was also spotted. His dramatic weight loss has sparked concerns among internet users.

The premiere was also attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Tiger Shroff, Ameesha Patel, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee and Aamir Khan. However, it was Sunil and his casual appearance in slippers that caught everyone's attention.

Sunil Pal's Drastic Weight Loss Sparks Concerns Among Fans

In a video shared on X, Sunil Pal was seen dressed in a blue shirt, black trousers, a cap and slippers. The comedian appeared visibly thinner than usual. His dramatic weight loss immediately sparked concern among fans, who were quick to share their thoughts on social media.

Sunil Pal's slimmer look grabbed the internet's attention, prompting an outpouring of reactions from worried followers. While some expressed genuine concern for the comedian's health, others speculated about his lifestyle choices or questioned if he might be undernourished.

One user wrote, "Someone should give him food. He seems to be starving."

Someone should give him food. He seems to be starving. — aatank619☕ don't follow (@aatank619) December 13, 2025

Another added, "I think, it's some health problem."

मुझे तो स्वास्थ्य की समस्या लग रही है। — ANAND PRAKASH (@aprakash689) December 13, 2025

Someone else commented, "He always criticised new comedians, never evolved with time, thus disappeared from the limelight."

He always criticised new comedians never evolved with time thus disappeared from limelight — Litti (@Omg_its_Omgg) December 13, 2025

"Seems like he is suffering from some disease! Can't believe he won the laughter champions once," read a comment.

Seems like he is suffering from some disease! Can't believe he won the laughter champions once — KRC ???? (@KiranGorgeous99) December 13, 2025

An individual shared, "He seems broke both by health and wealth. It's a saying that staying rich and healthy is more difficult than being rich and healthy."

He seems broke both by health and wealth. It's a saying that staying rich and healthy is more difficult than being rich and healthy. — MastBanda (@MastBanda666) December 13, 2025

"Seems too much alcohol," observed a viewer.

Seems too much alcohol ???? — Oblivion (@spandey9) December 13, 2025

Sunil Pal's Career

Sunil Pal rose to fame after winning the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. The actor also appeared in several Bollywood films, including Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Apna Sapna Money Money (2006) and Bombay to Goa (2007).

Sunil made his directorial debut in 2010 with the comedy film Bhavnao Ko Samjho. He has also been a part of TV shows like Comedy Circus Ke Superstars, Comedy Champions and The Great Indian Comedy Show.