In New Delhi, A Culinary Tribute As Rich As Kashmir's Jamavar Shawls

Patience, artistry and intricate, breathtaking detail. These are what set the iconic Jamavar shawls apart from the rest. Kashmir's master weavers take days, months, years to weave these shawls from fine pashmina, with silk-threaded brocade and craft motifs that are fragments of history.

So, when a restaurant sets out to pay a tribute to that very artistry, it is a given that its menu will be equally rich, equally well-crafted, equally layered. Set in the heart of Delhi's diplomatic enclave, Jamavar, named after the Kashmiri shawls, has been an acclaimed Indian dining destination since 2002. What's new? A menu that promises a historically conscious journey across the Indian subcontinent's most luxurious kitchens, from the North to the South.

Jamavar. Photo: The Leela Palace New Delhi

Jamavar, The Leela Palace New Delhi's standout Indian dining destination, has always been known for its traditional North Indian fare. The new menu takes it beyond the North. It moves from the North's imperial kitchens to the Heart of India, where Central India's delicacies shine, and finally to Southern Coastal and Temple flavours, where South India's complex cuisines get a Jamavar touch. The menu is divided into three sections: Imperial Feasts of the North, Majestic Tables of the Central, and Opulent Spreads of the South.

What's Worth Tasting

Raan-e-Jamavar: The restaurant's take on raan, a lamb leg marinated for 12 hours and slow-cooked to exquisite tenderness

Slow-braised lamb shank served in a rich marrow broth Dal-e-Jamavar: Black lentils simmered overnight for a velvety, comforting texture that has become a restaurant hallmark. The kasoori methi does the trick.

The new menu is a celebration of India's luxurious kitchens. Photo: The Leela Palace New Delhi

What Else Stands Out

From the North's Imperial Kitchens: Look for the melt-in-your-mouth Gucchi aur Mushroom Galouti (a patty of the rare Kashmiri morel and mushroom), served with a skillet-seared ulta tawa paratha, and the subtly spiced Kathal Ki Seekh Kebab (jackfruit skewer). Don't miss the Gosht Ki Galouti, which merges finely minced boneless lamb with Chef's signature spices for a result that leaves an aftertaste you would want to return to.

From The Heart of India: Jamavar ventures into the bold, rustic flavours of Central India with plates like the Champaran Mutton from Bihar, which is slowly cooked with curd, mustard oil, and whole spices.

From Southern Coastal and Temple Flavours: Lobster Nerulli; lobster simmered with shallots and coconut milk; and the tangy, comfort-driven Alleppey Fish Curry made with raw mangoes and tamarind.

The dessert sampler. Photo: Author

End your meal with a selection of Indian desserts from Moong Dal Gondh Halwa to Angoori Rabri Rasmalai and Elaneer Payasam. We highly recommend the Jamavar Dessert Sampler for a bite of the best: rich, layered, and crafted with intricate detail. Much like the heirloom shawls that the restaurant owes its name to.

