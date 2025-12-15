Inside Milind Soman's 60th Birthday Location Taj Maldives, Where A Night Costs Rs 90,000

Milind Soman turned 60 on November 4, and he posted a few images from the celebration in the Maldives. But today, he revealed the location where he stayed and how he rang in his 60th with his wife, Ankita Konwar, by his side.

Taking to his Instagram, Milind Soman wrote, "Celebrated my 60th birthday in the Maldives with @ankita_earthy and the family in November, @tajcoralreef was really fun, we were just running, swimming, snorkelling, diving and eating great local food every day!! Big thank you to the amazing team."

While the couple enjoyed the serene views by the blue sea, indulged in adventurous activities, and had the best time at Taj Coral Reef - Resort & Spa, Maldives, do you know how much it costs to stay a night there?

Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa Costs Rs 90,000 A Night

If you currently visit the official website of the resort and check out the rates, it mentions that for a superior beach villa, a traveller would have to pay $1,000 (Rs 90,614). However, if you have a membership, the same villa comes with a price tag of $700 (Rs 63,430).

The other accommodation options include deluxe beach villa double bed ($1,100), deluxe beach villa twin bed ($1,110), premium water villa double bed ($1,300), premium water villa twin bed ($1,300), and nirvana presidential suite ($2,800).

All the prices mentioned are for a night's stay and exclude taxes and fees.

What To Do At Taj Coral Reef - Resort & Spa, Maldives

Taj Coral Reef - Resort & Spa, Maldives, is not just a resort but offers a space to unwind in the midst of blue water. Located on the Hembadhu Island, the 5-star property has sandy beaches, allowing you to bask in the sunlight and be mesmerised by pristine scenery, irrespective of where you turn your head.

You can reach the resort in 45 minutes using a speedboat from Velana International Airport. They hold a PADI-Certified Blue in Dive Centre status, and the resort has a wellness spa on the premises, where you can unwind and rejuvenate. Apart from this, you can indulge in finger-licking good meals at their restaurants - Open The Grill, Bokkura, and Reef Bar.

From a picture-perfect holiday to experiencing sustainable fishing practices, Taj Coral Reef - Resort & Spa, Maldives, is an ideal spot for couples and friends to escape the hustle and bustle, traffic, and pollution of metro cities and be one with nature.

Also Read | Sonali Bendre Is Staying At This Heritage Hotel In Ahmedabad, Where A Night Costs Rs 11,000