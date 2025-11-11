At 60, Milind Soman Believes "Looking Good Is Temporary"

We are in the last quarter of 2025, and it's all about ageing gracefully. Gone are the days when 60 meant old. Today, many actors, including Milind Soman, Anil Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan, are proving that age is actually just a number.

For fitness enthusiasts, Milind Soman is an inspiration. Defying all the stereotypes around age, he keeps on achieving new fitness goals every year. In an interview with Bombay Times, the actor opened up about what motivates him and keeps him going.

"Looking Good Is Temporary," Said Milind Soman

"Looking good is temporary. Feeling good is timeless. When you chase strength, peace, and health - confidence follows. People often say, 'I'll start when I'm ready.' If you keep telling yourself that, you'll never be ready. Whether you're 20, 40, or 60," the actor said.

He added that being fit has more to do with health and how one feels than how a person looks. "The best time to start loving and celebrating your body is now," he added.

"Fitness For Me Is Freedom," Added Milind Soman

On November 4, 2025, Milind Soman turned 60. He celebrated this milestone on the white sandy beaches of the Maldives. Sharing his fitness journey, the actor said, "The first time I did the Ironman at 50, it was a test of willpower. Ten years later, at 60, it became a celebration of balance - body, mind, discipline and consistency."

He realised that age does not slow down a person, but inconsistency and indiscipline do. He added that self-respect is respect for your body and mind, and it can reward a person on a much greater scale.

"At 60, I feel stronger, lighter, and freer than I did at 30," he noted.

Milind Soman's Motivation

"I think 60 today looks very different because we've changed how we live. It's no longer about counting years - it's about creating experiences," Soman told the publication.

He noted that Shah Rukh Khan is redefining 60 by doing things that bring him joy, and he does the same. He said, "Find the thing that gives you joy - body, mind and spirit, and keep doing it, no matter what. If you wake up excited every day, 60 can feel like 40 - or even 25!"

For Milind Soman, fitness is the ultimate motivation. "Fitness for me, is freedom. The freedom to climb a mountain, swim across an ocean, run barefoot, or just breathe deeply without effort. Ironman and marathons are not the goal," he said.

The actor added that embarking on the fitness journey was never about abs or medals for him. "It's the joy of knowing my body still does everything I ask of it. To me, that's real success," he added.

At 60, Milind Soman remains a heartthrob and an inspiration for people in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s.

