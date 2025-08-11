Milind Soman Shares His Wellness Secrets: "No Shortcuts In Fitness"

You have got to hand it to Milind Soman - the actor does his best when it comes to staying fit and healthy. At 59, the fitness aficionado continues to impress his fans with his commitment to constant workouts. Whether it's running and cycling for 600 km or a workout with his mom, Milind Soman never leaves a stone unturned when it comes to his passion.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Milind Soman shared his fitness secrets. Here's everything you need to know.

Milind Soman Shares His Fitness Secrets

Milind Soman shared that his approach to fitness is simple, with things like "being active, hydration, sleeping on time, and eating clean" on the top of his list.

According to the 59-year-old, "A calm mind and a healthy lifestyle are the best glow-up tools."

Milind Soman believes that fitness is all about "commitment" and taking some time off to take care of yourself will make all the difference.

"Even 15–20 minutes a day can make a difference if you stay consistent. I make time because it's a non-negotiable part of my day, like eating or sleeping. My advice? Start small, stay regular, and choose something you enjoy. That's how habits are built," he told the publication.

Milind Soman says that taking care of yourself helps you be confident. "I think it's a mix of things- staying fit, feeling good, and being comfortable with who I am. Confidence comes from knowing you're taking care of yourself, inside and out. Age has nothing to do with desirability; it's about how you show up in the world, with energy, purpose, and authenticity," he shared.

When asked about people's approach to achieving their fitness goals, which is often medication, Milind Soman shares, "health is personal," but for him, the best way to stay fit is about sustainable habits, including eating healthy, exercising, and listening to your body.

The actor shared, "Real results come from doing the right things consistently over time. There are no shortcuts in fitness or life. Today, when everything feels rushed or filtered, it is important to slow down, focus on what matters, and trust the process."

Milind Soman is a fitness enthusiast, and he often shares glimpses of his workout on social media. The actor and model, who completed 30 years in the industry recently, has been a fitness inspiration for millions of people.