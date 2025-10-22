Why You Still Wake Up Tired Even After 8 Hours Of Sleep

You got your 8 hours. You shut off the lights, tucked in, and slept through the night. Yet, you wake up feeling groggy, irritable, and drained before the day even begins.

If that sounds familiar, you're not alone. The truth is, getting enough hours in bed doesn't always mean you're getting the kind of sleep your body actually needs.

Why 8 Hours Isn't Always Enough

Sleeping at least 8 hours is time and again reiterated in the medical community. Since it is an essential building block required for the body's recovery, sleep is something you ideally shouldn't compromise on, even if it means pausing your favourite show on a cliffhanger and sleeping through the night to catch up on the next day.

But as sleep specialist Dr Christopher J Allen, who has over 20 years of experience in sleep medicine and paediatric neurology, explains, the real problem isn't the hours you're spending in bed-it's what's happening while you sleep.

"You don't need more sleep. You need better sleep," he said in an Instagram post recently, adding that many people who technically sleep for eight hours still wake up tired.

When 8 Hours Of Sleep Is Still Not Enough

"A lot of people, when they do actually get 8 hours of sleep, they claim to be even more tired," Dr Allen pointed out.

"When you fall asleep, you are supposed to sleep anywhere from 7 to 9 hours of sleep. And when you wake up, you are supposed to feel alert, you are supposed to feel refreshed. But if you are not and waking up feeling groggy with a dry mouth, even with a headache, that's a problem," he adds.

So, what causes this disconnect between time spent asleep and how rested you feel? Dr Allen lists several culprits-nervous system dysregulation, hidden sleep disorders, too much screen time before bed, and the simple fact that "rest" doesn't always mean recovery.

Photo: Pexels

Now, if you're wondering how to know whether your 8-hour sleep is truly restorative, Dr Allen suggests looking closer at your habits and possible underlying issues. "Sleep duration is important, but you do need to look within the sleep behaviour itself to identify what's disturbing your quality of sleep," he explained.

He advises starting with a simple step: "You can talk to your bed partner, see if you are snoring, having pauses in breathing." What to do if you don't have a sleep partner? Track your sleep with available apps.

Dr Allen advises if the condition worsens then you can see a sleep expert.

Simple Tips To Improve Sleep Quality

If you're tired of feeling tired, it may be time to change what happens before and during your sleep.

Try keeping a consistent bedtime and wake-up routine, even on weekends.

Limit screen exposure at least an hour before bed and create a calm, dark environment free from distractions.

Cut back on caffeine in the evenings, eat lighter dinners, and make time for relaxation-deep breathing, light stretching, or reading a book.

If you suspect a disorder like sleep apnoea or restless legs, seek medical advice instead of self-diagnosing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.