Kate Winslet Speaks On Viral Weight-Loss Drugs: "Do People Know What They Are Putting In Their Bodies?"

At a time when weight-loss drugs have become the quick fix to get back in shape, actress Kate Winslet has called the obsession “frightening”. The Titanic actress is no stranger to speaking up about Hollywood's unrealistic beauty standards. Now, the 50-year-old has opened up on this troubling trend.

Kate Winslet On People Using Drugs To Lose Weight

Kate Winslet, in a December 6 interview with the Sunday Times, shared, “It's devastating. If a person's self-esteem is so bound up in how they look, it's frightening. And it's puzzling because I've had moments when I think it's better, when I look at actresses at events dressed how they want, whichever shape. But then so many people are on weight-loss drugs. It's so varied.”

She added, “Some are making choices to be themselves, while others do everything they can to not be themselves. And do they know what they are putting in [their bodies]? The disregard for one's health is terrifying. It bothers me now more than ever. It's chaos out there.”

Kate Winslet's Favourite Thing About Getting Old

According to the Hollywood star, real beauty lies in embracing ageing.

She said, “My favourite thing is when your hands get old. That's life, in your hands. Some of the most beautiful women I know are over 70, and what upsets me is that young women have no concept of what being beautiful actually is. What idea of perfection are people aspiring to?”, slamming social media for impacting the mental health of young women.

Previously, Kate Winslet talked about the key lessons she learnt in the field of body positivity and ageing naturally. In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar UK, she explained, “Women get more beautiful as they get older for sure because our faces become more a part of who we are. They sit better on our bone structure, they have more life, they have more history.”

In conclusion, she said, “Things I find incredibly beautiful are wrinkles around the eyes and the back of the hands. I think those things are very beautiful.”

Kate Winslet's unfiltered views on beauty stand as a testament to her commitment to confidence and trusting authenticity.

Also Read | Scientists Find Cure For Male Pattern Baldness In Acne Drug Approved 5 Years Ago

