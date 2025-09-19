'Not From The Gym': The Outdoor Routine Behind Milind Soman's Washboard Abs

Milind Soman is a fitness enthusiast. Time and again, the actor motivates his millions of fans with physical workouts and challenges.

What

On Thursday, Milind shared his fitness-filled vacation photo dump on Instagram. Even while holidaying in Dubai, the actor made sure to include some physical activities in his itinerary. He was seen performing several outdoor workouts like cycling, swimming, and running in Dubai.

In the first picture, Milind was seen posing confidently in a black swimsuit. He zipped it open from the top, giving fans a glimpse of his washboard abs. The next slide showed the actor cycling at full speed through Dubai's roads. He was also captured running intensely with the iconic Burj Khalifa in the backdrop.

Another video saw Milind performing sit-ups. He was also seen enjoying a refreshing swim in the ocean with friends. The post perfectly captured Milind's love for fitness and the outdoors.

But it was his comments that made the Internet realise Milind's abs were not built in the gym but through workouts done outdoors.

"And the very fact that not a single one of those muscles was built in a gym - the world is your playground," Milind's wife, Ankita Konwar, commented.

Benefits of Milind Soman's Fitness Routine

1. Running

According to WebMD, running offers several physical and mental health benefits. It strengthens the heart muscle, improves blood circulation and can help to reduce the risk of heart disease. Running is also an efficient calorie burner and can be a valuable tool for weight loss and maintenance when combined with a healthy diet.

2. Swimming

Much like running, swimming also strengthens the heart, improves blood circulation and lowers blood pressure. It is an efficient way to burn calories and aid in weight loss. Depending on intensity, swimming can burn a comparable amount of calories to running.

3. Cycling

Cycling primarily targets and strengthens the muscles in the legs, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calves. Doing this at a higher intensity burns a significant number of calories and can help lower body fat levels. A half-hour bike ride every day can burn nearly five kilograms of fat over a year.