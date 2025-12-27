Fitness Coach Who Lost 22 Kg In 15 Weeks Shares A Fat Loss And Gut Reset Drink

Weight loss is often made to look complicated. Fancy supplements, extreme diets and strict rules can make the whole journey feel stressful. Many fitness experts now talk about simple, traditional habits instead of quick fixes. Desi ingredients, used the right way, can quietly support fat loss without shocking the body.
On Friday, Neha Parihar, fitness and weight loss coach, who lost 22 kgs in just 15 weeks, dropped a video on Instagram to share a recipe for a fat loss and gut reset drink. Calling it a “simple desi blend,” Neha said it works in the background while you go about your day.
Fat Loss And Gut Reset Drink Recipe
The weight loss coach shared the exact recipe and encouraged people to save it.
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp ajwain (carom seeds)
- 2 tbsp saunf (fennel seeds)
- 1 tbsp methi (fenugreek seeds)
- 1 tbsp freshly grated ginger
- 2.5 litres of water
Method:
- Add ajwain, saunf, and methi to the water
- Bring it to a boil
- Lower the flame and let it simmer
- Add grated ginger in the last few minutes
- Switch off the flame, strain, and store
- Add half a lemon juice to each cup before drinking
How To Consume
The fitness coach suggests sipping this drink throughout the day. It works best when taken warm or at room temperature. She advises following this routine consistently for 14 days.
Why This Drink Helps
According to Neha, this blend supports fat loss in a gentle way.
- Improves digestion and reduces bloating
- Helps flush excess water retention
- Supports insulin sensitivity
- Boosts metabolism naturally
- Calms gut inflammation
- Makes fat loss smoother, not extreme
“This drink doesn't force weight loss,” Neha notes. “It supports your system so your body can do its job better.”
The key takeaway is consistency. When paired with balanced meals, movement and proper sleep, such simple habits can make a visible difference over time.
