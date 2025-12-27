Fitness Coach Who Lost 22 Kg In 15 Weeks Shares A Fat Loss And Gut Reset Drink

Weight loss is often made to look complicated. Fancy supplements, extreme diets and strict rules can make the whole journey feel stressful. Many fitness experts now talk about simple, traditional habits instead of quick fixes. Desi ingredients, used the right way, can quietly support fat loss without shocking the body.

On Friday, Neha Parihar, fitness and weight loss coach, who lost 22 kgs in just 15 weeks, dropped a video on Instagram to share a recipe for a fat loss and gut reset drink. Calling it a “simple desi blend,” Neha said it works in the background while you go about your day.

Fat Loss And Gut Reset Drink Recipe

The weight loss coach shared the exact recipe and encouraged people to save it.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp ajwain (carom seeds)

2 tbsp saunf (fennel seeds)

1 tbsp methi (fenugreek seeds)

1 tbsp freshly grated ginger

2.5 litres of water

Method:

Add ajwain, saunf, and methi to the water

Bring it to a boil

Lower the flame and let it simmer

Add grated ginger in the last few minutes

Switch off the flame, strain, and store

Add half a lemon juice to each cup before drinking

How To Consume

The fitness coach suggests sipping this drink throughout the day. It works best when taken warm or at room temperature. She advises following this routine consistently for 14 days.

Why This Drink Helps

According to Neha, this blend supports fat loss in a gentle way.

Improves digestion and reduces bloating

Helps flush excess water retention

Supports insulin sensitivity

Boosts metabolism naturally

Calms gut inflammation

Makes fat loss smoother, not extreme

“This drink doesn't force weight loss,” Neha notes. “It supports your system so your body can do its job better.”

The key takeaway is consistency. When paired with balanced meals, movement and proper sleep, such simple habits can make a visible difference over time.

