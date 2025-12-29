"Muslim <i>Ladka Aur</i> Jobless": Arshad Warsi Recalls Wife Maria Goretti's Parents' Reaction To Their Interfaith Marriage

Arshad Warsi recently opened up about his interfaith marriage to Maria Goretti. The actor revealed how his wife's Catholic parents were initially worried about their daughter marrying a "jobless" Muslim man. Over time, they grew to accept him and eventually wholeheartedly approved of Arshad.

In an interview with Lallantop, Arshad Warsi admitted that the early days were filled with nervousness. He shared that Maria's parents were anxious, as an interfaith marriage was not what they had imagined for their daughter.

How Arshad Warsi's Catholic In-Laws Reacted To His Interfaith Marriage With Maria Goretti

“Voh thode ghabraye hue the. Catholic girl and Muslim guy. Woh dono bahut sharif hain. Unki zindagi main Jesus Christ ke alava aur kuch nahi hai. Voh thode se the ghabraye hue because they expected Maria to marry another Catholic guy jo 9-5 job karega, aur isne Muslim ladka pakad liya aur jobless [They were a bit worried. A Catholic girl and a Muslim guy. Both of them are very decent people. There is nothing in their lives apart from Jesus Christ. They were slightly anxious because they expected Maria to marry another Catholic guy with a 9-to-5 job, and instead she ended up with a Muslim who is jobless]," Arshad Warsi said.

“In their heart, they knew that he is a good human. They had that confidence that he would take care of our daughter. But slowly they realised that mujhse behtar koi hai hi nahi [no one is better than me]. They are very happy now, and they live with me. Unka self respect forces them to live in their own house, but hum kaise bhi jugaad karke unhe le aaye yahan pe [Their self-respect compels them to live in their own house, but somehow we managed to make arrangements and bring them here]," he added.

Arshad Warsi And Maria Goretti's Relationship

Arshad Warsi first met Maria Goretti at Xavier's College, where he had gone to judge a competition. Their friendship blossomed into love when they began working together on theatre plays.

Arshad admitted that it was not an easy journey, as Maria rejected him multiple times before finally agreeing to be with him. The couple got married in 1999 and has two children, son Zeke Warsi and daughter Zene Warsi.

