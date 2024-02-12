Arshad Warsi, Maria Goretti Register Marriage After 25 Years: 'We Did It For The Sake Of The Law'

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: arshad_warsi)



Despite being married for almost two decades, Munna Bhai star Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti only got their marriage registered in court on January 23 of this year. The celeb couple, who got married on February 14 of 1999 will be celebrating their silver jubilee this Valentine's Day. Speaking to Times Of India, Arshad Warsi said, “It crossed our minds, but we never thought that it was really important. But then we realised that it is important to do it when you have to deal with property matters and even after you are no more. We did it for the sake of the law. Otherwise, I feel as partners, if you are committed to each other, then that's all that matters."

During the same interview, Maria talked about the court marriage and said, “We had a court marriage because that was something we'd been wanting to do for some time now. We got married under the Special Marriage Act. Our kids could not attend it as we could not take them to the court. Just witnesses were allowed. We sat in those big chairs and laughed a lot. Yes, I married the same man for the third time! Who does that?”

When asked the actor about their idea of choosing Valentine's Day to get married, he laughed and replied, “I hate to share my wedding date with anyone because it sounds so cheesy. Both Maria and I are embarrassed about this! It was never intentional though. Maria's parents wanted us to get married soon. We couldn't during Lent and then I was getting busy with work. We didn't want to waste one year and the one date that looked feasible to us back then was February 14, so we went ahead with it. Now I have the scariest memory of Valentine's Day - that I got married.”

Arshad Warsi was last seen alongside Barun Sobti and Riddhi Dogra in Asur 2, which is a murder mystery web series.

