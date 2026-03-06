One In Three Gen Z Men Say Wife Should Obey Husband, Global Study Finds

A new global survey has found that nearly one in three young men from Generation Z believe that a wife should always obey her husband, highlighting continuing debates around gender roles in modern relationships.

The study, published by King's College London, surveyed more than 23,000 people across 29 countries including Great Britain, the United States, Brazil, Australia and India. It was conducted by Ipsos in partnership with the Global Institute for Women's Leadership at King's Business School to mark International Women's Day 2026.

Traditional views stronger among Gen Z men

The research found that 31 percent of Gen Z men, those born between 1997 and 2012, agree that a wife should always obey her husband. About 33 percent also believe that the husband should have the final word on important decisions within a household.

These views were far less common among older men. Only 13 percent of Baby Boomer men agreed that wives should obey their husbands, while 17 percent said husbands should have the final say in major decisions.

Women were much less likely to support such views. Just 18 percent of Gen Z women agreed that wives should obey their husbands, while only 6 percent of women from the Baby Boomer generation shared that opinion.

Gender expectations still influence attitudes

The study also found that 24 percent of Gen Z men believe women should not appear too independent or self sufficient. Among women in the same generation, only 15 percent agreed with this view.

Attitudes around masculinity also varied. Around 43 percent of Gen Z men said young men should try to be physically tough even if it does not come naturally. Meanwhile, 21 percent believed that men who take part in childcare are less masculine.

However, the research also revealed mixed views among younger men. About 41 percent of Gen Z men said women with successful careers are more attractive, a higher share than among older generations.

Researchers said the findings highlight a gap between people's personal views and what they believe society expects when it comes to gender roles.