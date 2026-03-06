Triptii Dimri And Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant Cheer For Team India At T20 World Cup In Viral Pics

Yesterday, Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium was buzzing with several celebrities present to attend the India Vs England match, as India won by 7 runs and qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final. Other than clips and pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with their daughter Raha, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, Triptii Dimri's pictures with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant also went viral.

Sam Merchant took to his Instagram Stories to share snaps of them along with other friends enjoying the match.

Instagram/Sam Merchant

Triptii Dimri too shared a picture of herself with the stadium as the backdrop.

Instagram/Triptii Dimri

About Triptii Dimri And Sam Merchant

Before this, Triptii was seen celebrating her 31st birthday on February 23 this year with Sam Merchant.

This was not the first time Triptii has shared pictures with Sam Merchant. She keeps sharing pictures with her rumoured boyfriend, keeping the buzz alive.

In March last year, the rumoured couple went on a holiday to Goa. The actress shared picturesque snapshots from her vacation. In one of the pictures, Triptii Dimri is seen posing in a white shirt teamed with black pants against a scenic backdrop. Her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant, also shared images from the same location. Although they haven't posted joint pictures, the similar backgrounds in their individual photos suggest that they were on vacation together.

When asked about her relationship earlier, a source close to the actress said, "Triptii-Sam rumour is plain hogwash. Triptii is very much single. Some minds have a fertile imagination. Nobody can be blamed for the fact that she got linked with Sam. Such things are common, not just in Bollywood, but in all walks of life nowadays."

Triptii Dimri attained a new fanbase after featuring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. She was praised for her performances in projects like Bulbbul and Qala. In recent times, Triptii was seen in films like Bad Newz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and O'Romeo.