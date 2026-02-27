Triptii Dimri Shares Mushy Pic With Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant From 31st Birthday Party

Triptii Dimri rang in her 31st birthday on February 23. The Animal actress shared a bunch of pictures from her birthday celebrations on Thursday. One picture that stood out from the album features Triptii hugging Sam and posing for the camera.

In other pictures, she gave us a peek into the celebrations with her family members. In one picture, she's seen holding birthday-special balloons featuring 3 and 1 reversed, implying her age 13.

She wrote in the caption, "Still smiling from all the love. Thank you to everyone who showed up...sent a message...called...or even just thought of me... It all meant more than I can put into words."

This is not the first time Triptii has shared pictures with Sam Merchant. She keeps sharing pictures with her rumoured boyfriend, keeping the buzz alive.

In March last year, the rumoured couple went on a holiday to Goa. The actress shared picturesque snapshots from her vacation. In one of the pictures, Triptii Dimri is seen posing in a white shirt teamed with black pants against a scenic backdrop. Her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant, also shared images from the same location. Although they haven't posted joint pictures, the similar backgrounds in their individual photos suggest that they were on vacation together.

When asked about her relationship earlier, a source close to the actress said, "Triptii-Sam rumour is plain hogwash. Triptii is very much single. Some minds have a fertile imagination. Nobody can be blamed for the fact that she got linked with Sam. Such things are common, not just in Bollywood, but in all walks of life nowadays."

Triptii Dimri attained a new fanbase after featuring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. She was praised for her performances in projects like Bulbbul and Qala. In recent times, Triptii was seen in films like Bad Newz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and O'Romeo.