<i>O'Romeo</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor's Film Is At Rs 40 Crore

O'Romeo has reached the Rs 40 crore mark at the domestic box office. On Day 5, the movie, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, collected Rs 5 crore at the ticket windows, according to a Sacnilk report.

With this, the romantic thriller starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri now stands at Rs 40 crore in the domestic net market. The report further states that the film has earned Rs 47.2 crore gross in India and Rs 15.3 crore overseas. Globally, O'Romeo has raked in a total of Rs 62.5 crore so far.

When Vishal Bhardwaj Said O'Romeo Helped Him Confront His Dark Side

A day before the movie made its debut in theatres, Vishal Bhardwaj shared an emotional note on Instagram. Mentioning intense emotions associated with the film, he wrote, "Through this film, I have realised the immense capacity I hold for love and for violence - together," adding, "There is so much hatred, violence, and injustice in society often feel powerless against it. It wounds me deeply. This pent-up anguish needed release."

In the same note, the filmmaker described how he is "forever torn between two extreme emotions," and called O'Romeo “the manifestation of these polarities...It is as massy as I can be. It is as artistic as I can be. It is as violent as I can be. It is as poetic as I can be. It is as loving as I can be. It is as vengeful as I can be."

Produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O'Romeo is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.

The music has also been composed by the writer-director Vishal Bhardwaj.

Besides the lead duo, the film features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.