<i>O'Romeo</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor's Film Shows Upward Trend

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo has raced past the ₹30 crore mark at the domestic box office within just three days of its release. On its opening Sunday, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial collected an estimated ₹9 crore, according to early figures reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the romantic action thriller's total India nett collection now stands at ₹30.15 crore.

O'Romeo recorded an overall 18.96% Hindi occupancy on February 15, the report added. Morning shows registered 8.76% occupancy, while afternoon screenings saw a significant jump to 25.00%. Evening shows remained strong at 23.42%, and night shows closed the day at 18.66%.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the day 2 box office figures of O'Romeo. He wrote, “O'Romeo witnesses the expected Saturday growth [60.93%], aided by the #ValentineDay factor... This upward trend is an encouraging sign. The much-talked-about #INDvsPAK cricket clash this evening [Sunday, from 7 pm onwards] could impact its collections... The film is now eyeing a weekend total in the ₹ 37 cr [+/-] range.”

Mentioning the figures, the trade analyst added, “Given its hefty budget, O'Romeo must post solid numbers from Monday to Thursday to stay firmly in the race. O'Romeo [Week 1] Fri 9.01 cr, Sat 14.50 cr. Total: ₹ 23.51 cr.”

Released on February 13, O'Romeo is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. The film stars Shahid Kapoor as Ustara, Triptii Dimri as Afsha Qureshi, Nana Patekar as Ismail Khan, Avinash Tiwary as Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia as Rabia Jalal, Disha Patani as Julie, Farida Jalal as Dadi and Hussain Dalal as Chhotu.

The project has been jointly bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and VB Films.