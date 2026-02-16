After Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Called Off, Palash Muchhal Ropes In Daisy Shah For Shreyas Talpade-Starrer

After months of headlines around his personal life, composer-filmmaker Palash Muchhal is turning his focus back to work.

What's Happening

Shortly after Palash's wedding to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off, a new project from the filmmaker was announced.

He is set to helm an untitled thriller, which will feature Shreyas Talpade in the lead role.

The latest development confirms that Daisy Shah has come on board as the female lead opposite Talpade.

The announcement was shared on Sunday by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X (formerly Twitter).

He wrote, "DAISY SHAH JOINS SHREYAS TALPADE IN PALASH MUCHHAL'S NEXT FILM On the auspicious occasion of #MahaShivratri, director #PalaashMuchhal has signed #DaisyShah as the female lead opposite #ShreyasTalpade for his upcoming, as-yet-untitled thriller. Set against the backdrop of #Mumbai, the filming is expected to commence shortly."

The thriller is set in Mumbai and is expected to go on floors soon. Talpade will reportedly portray a common man in the film.

At present, further details about the plot, supporting cast and release timeline have not been revealed.

Background

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were set to marry on November 23, 2025, in Sangli, Maharashtra. However, on the wedding day, Smriti Mandhana's father, Srinivas Mandhana, was admitted to the hospital due to a health issue.

A few hours later, reports surfaced that Palash had also been rushed to the hospital for viral symptoms and acidity-related complications.

On December 7, the couple announced that their wedding had been called off. In an interview with Filmfare, Palash reflected on the emotional weight of the situation and the overwhelming public interest. He said, "I think the families have been through a very, very tough time, and I would just want to repeat that we would like to believe in positivity in this time and spread positivity as much as we can. And stay strong... yeah."

Earlier, Vidnyan Mane, who introduced himself as Smriti Mandhana's childhood friend, made serious allegations against Palash in a conversation with Hindustan Times.

He claimed, "I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he'd get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me."

Palash Muchhal has made a handful of subdued public appearances since his cancelled wedding. He was spotted at the airport. The composer also visited Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan.

On the other hand, Smriti Mandhana captains the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League 2026. The team is all set to compete with the Delhi Capitals today (February 5) for the trophy.

