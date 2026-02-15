Anupam Kher Celebrates India's T20 World Cup Win Against Pakistan

Anupam Kher celebrated India's victory over Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with a special post, expressing his joy and excitement.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video in which he was seen witnessing India's epic win. He wrote, "Har Har Mahadev. Jai Bholenath. #INDvsPAK".

With the emphatic victory over their arch-rivals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, India now leads the head-to-head record 8-1.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. A masterclass knock by Ishan Kishan (77 off 40 balls), along with crucial contributions from skipper Suryakumar Yadav (32 off 29 balls, including three fours) and Shivam Dube (27 off 17 balls, with three fours and a six), helped India post a competitive total of 175/7 on a challenging pitch.

Saim Ayub (3/25 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, while Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/31 in two overs), Usman Tariq (1/24 in four overs) and Agha Salman (1/10 in two overs) also chipped in with wickets.

During the run chase, Pakistan got off to a nightmarish start. Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed for a four-ball duck by Hardik Pandya, while Rinku Singh took a sharp catch to remove him. In the next over, Jasprit Bumrah trapped Saim Ayub lbw for just six and also dismissed skipper Salman Ali Agha for four. Pakistan were reeling at 13/3 after two overs.

Babar Azam began cautiously, while Usman Khan counter-attacked with two successive boundaries off Axar Patel in the fifth over. However, Axar had the last laugh, dismissing Babar for five off seven balls, reducing Pakistan to 34/4.

At the end of 10 overs, Pakistan were 71/4, with Usman (43*) and Shadab Khan (12*) at the crease. Their 39-run partnership was broken when Axar dismissed Usman for 44 off 34 balls, which included six fours and a six, following a brilliant stumping by Ishan Kishan. Pakistan slipped to 73/5 in 10.4 overs.

Mohammed Nawaz (4) was caught by Shivam Dube as Kuldeep Yadav claimed his wicket, leaving Pakistan at 78/6 in 11.4 overs. The collapse continued when Shadab (14) was dismissed by Tilak Varma, with Dube taking another catch, making it 78/7 in 12.1 overs.

Rinku Singh's safe hands helped Varun Chakravarthy claim his first wicket as Faheem Ashraf was dismissed for a sluggish 10 off 14 balls. Pakistan slumped to 97/8 in 15.3 overs, and on the very next delivery, Abrar Ahmed was trapped lbw for a golden duck.

Hardik Pandya completed the victory by cleaning up the tail, bundling Pakistan out for 114 in 18 overs.

Axar Patel (2/29 in four overs) was the standout bowler for India, while Hardik Pandya (2/16 in three overs), Jasprit Bumrah (2/17 in two overs), and Varun Chakravarthy (2/17 in three overs) also made valuable contributions with the ball.