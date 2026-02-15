Taapsee Pannu Claims OTT Has Turned Its Back On Unconventional Films Like <i>Assi</i>: 'They Pick Movies That Work In Theatres'

Actor Taapsee Pannu believes women-led and unconventional films are on the verge of becoming "extinct" due to a lack of audience support for such stories.

According to the actor, the struggle to bring unconventional stories to the big screen has become increasingly difficult.

"We are on the verge of becoming an extinct species. I mean films like Assi. There is a certain template that so-called commercial cinema follows, and we don't conventionally fit into that template," Pannu told PTI in an interview.

Assi is Pannu's new film with acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and marks their third collaboration after Mulk (2018) and Thappad (2020).

The actor dismissed the notion that such films will always find a home on digital platforms, saying that streaming services have shifted their focus to attracting "massy" audiences.

"The reality is that people think these kinds of films will keep coming on OTT platforms, and we will keep watching them. But no, OTT platforms don't want these kinds of films either. They have clear mandates that only films that work in theatres are the ones they want to pick. They want to bring the theatre audience to their platform. They already have a certain kind of audience, and now they want the massy, potboiler audience to subscribe. That's why I say we are on the verge of becoming extinct unless people realise they need to watch these films. Sometimes it's good to watch reality as well," she added.

Comparing cinema to different cuisines, the 38-year-old actor said that while "Mughlai" - representing commercial cinema - has its appeal, the industry also needs its "dal chawal": stories rooted in everyday reality.

She also believes that waiting for a film's digital release is "suicidal" for the future of meaningful cinema.

"We should subscribe to all kinds of cinema. Only the audience can help us by going to theatres and watching all kinds of films. I hope they realise this before we lose it. Otherwise, we won't have the right to complain that our cinema cannot compete with world cinema and that we only make one kind of film. A lot of people say we don't make good, rooted stories. But when did you support rooted stories? Sitting at home and watching them on OTT is not how you support good cinema. If you like a film, spread the word and bring more people to theatres," she said.

Reflecting on her journey, Pannu said that leading a film to release today feels like a "daily pain" and a constant "battle".

She believes the situation changed after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Victories are far fewer than the battles that actors like me go through. One is the battle to even get a film made. With this film, because Anubhav was there, I didn't have to think about many things. There are scripts I really like, but I need someone to believe that they will work. It's difficult for a female actor headlining a film, no matter how many successful films you've done in the past," she added.

Pannu struck a hopeful note, saying that the success of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 feels like a "victory" for women across the industry.

"Any other female actor's success helps me. That's why I'm celebrating Mardaani 3's success, because I know it will open doors for many more women-led films," she said.

The actor hopes that Assi, which explores the rising cases of sexual violence against women, will be well-received in theatres.

"Being a woman, a lot of things come naturally in terms of emotion, but here I had to work on not making it obvious that I was emotionally invested. I had to focus on doing my job," Pannu said.

The courtroom thriller features her as public prosecutor Raavi.

To prepare for the role, Pannu visited Patiala House Court to observe real-life legal proceedings. She said the experience helped her balance "professional coldness" with "emotional depth".

"I didn't come across a sexual assault case during my visit. I went with a group of lawyers and saw a female public prosecutor going through files diligently. The lawyers told me she was probably studying the case. It was like revising just before an exam. That was different from what we imagine. It made me realise why I needed to play the character cold, at least up to a point," she explained.

Assi, which also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Kani Kusruti, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Supriya Pathak, Revathi, and Naseeruddin Shah, will release in theatres on February 20.

