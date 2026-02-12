Taapsee Pannu Urges Viewers To Support "Real" Stories Like <i>Assi</i> In Theatres: "Let's Not Shove It Under The Carpet"

Taapsee Pannu, who has previously delivered hard-hitting performances in Mulk and Thappad with Anubhav Sinha, is now gearing up for Assi, which will be released in theatres on February 20, 2026.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote a long post urging audiences to appreciate "good cinema."

The Post

Taapsee Pannu wrote, "Getting back to the drill. This time, let's not hide behind the excuse that Hindi cinema doesn't make rooted, real stories. Let's not hide behind the curtains of ignorance when a film and its makers are leaving no stone unturned in their capacity to get the film to you. Let's not shove it under the carpet that it's our laziness and not the inefficiency of the film industry to bring such stories to THEATRES."

She added, "If we want to compete with world cinema, let's start with supporting OUR stories. The real ones. Let's change the times because, sadly, it is no longer just making your film and sitting back. We deserve good cinema only when we value it. The society will soon be deprived of good films, not because we have consistently called out mediocrity, but because you chose to stay silent when your voice could help push towards supremacy."

"Starting our journey to gain your trust and love for #Assi in different cities with special screenings one week before our official release. Call it confidence in our film or your judgment, we are making sure we don't have a 'kaash' in our narrative. You make sure you don't have it in yours," concluded Taapsee Pannu.

Assi Trailer

The trailer of Assi introduced Taapsee as a relentless lawyer who refuses to bow down in her pursuit of justice, with Kani Kusruti leading the emotional end of the narrative. The hard-hitting drama challenges the conscience, raising some uncomfortable yet crucial questions about morality, accountability, and the future we are shaping for the coming generations.

Apart from Taapsee, the film features Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles, along with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Assi, a Benaras Mediaworks Production, backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha.

ALSO READ | Assi Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Reunites With Anubhav Sinha For A Courtroom Drama "Based On Everyday News"