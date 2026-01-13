Taapsee Pannu Slams "PR Game" In Bollywood: <i>'Mere Paas Rs 50,000 Nahin Hain Ek</i> Social Media Account <i>Ke Liye'</i>

Actress Taapsee Pannu recently took a dig at the "PR game" in the industry. In an interview with a media portal, she said that it has "gone to some other level."

What Taapsee Pannu Said

Taapsee Pannu told Zoom, "I was too busy doing my own things. But last 1.5-2 years se I have slowed down things, and it has also been a conscious effort. I have realised that this PR game has gone to some other level. You are paying either to, I mean push yourself. Which was one version of doing PR. You are also paying to push someone else down."

She added, "Since when did your success depend upon someone else's failure? People have started creating a new facade of their personalities because they need relevance. I am not okay with just me being there in a hit film, I also need to have a very strong voice even if it is not yours. But you have to create a voice. And that voice that you are trying to create beyond films is not matching with the work you are doing. So that discrepancy. You are saying beyond your films but your work is saying something else."

She also said she would prefer spending money on herself rather than spending money on 'planting articles,' saying, "Mereko paise khud pe kharch karne hai, meri travelling pe, meri family pe. Merepas paise nahi hai apne articles plant karne ke liye. Rs 50, 000 dene ke liye ek social media account ko taaki vo mere baare me badi badi baate likhe. (I want to spend my money on myself, on my travels, and on my family. I don't have money to plant my own articles or pay Rs 50,000 to a social media account just so they write big things about me."

On the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in Gandhari.



