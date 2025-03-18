Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Kirti Kulhari's Claim Of Being Snubbed During <i>Pink</i> Promotions

Days after Kirti Kulhari claimed that she was "sidelined" during the Pink promotions, Taapsee Pannu reacted to her comments and said she had no idea about Kirti's feelings.

"How would I know? She has the full right to feel the way she does. I would be the last person to tell someone what you are feeling is wrong. If someone has felt a certain way, I'm sure there's a reason," Taapsee told ETimes during a recent interaction.

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and produced by Shoojit Sircar, Pink was a tale of three women, who got entangled in an incident which drove them to the court room. Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang played lead roles along with Amitabh Bachchan in the film.

"That person voiced whatever they did. Had I known that she felt sidelined in any way, I would have liked to speak to her at that point and ask if there was something I could do to make it better. Unfortunately, I did not know there was an issue at that point. So, I don't know what to do with it. I can't discard her feelings," Taapsee added while reacting to Kirti's remark.

Taapsee also revealed that she and Kirti are not close friends but they maintain a cordial relationship on the professional front.

"Since she saw our relationship or situation in a certain way, maybe she felt the distance from me. I always kept it professional with her, and I still do. I worked with her in Mission Mangal as well, and I don't think professionally anything changed for me, because from where I saw it, I did not see any disparity. So, for me, it was the same girl who I worked with in Pink," Taapsee said.

For the unversed, Kirti Kulhari recently made a remark about the PR machinery which she became aware of during the Pink promotions.

"I saw the trailer was mainly filled with Taapsee [Pannu] and Mr [Amitabh] Bachchan. That was the first jhatka for me because I know what I have done in the film. Shoojit was like, 'Don't worry about it, let the film come out.' I never do PR. I believe my work will eventually be seen," Kirti recalled her interaction with Shoojit Sircar after the trailer released.

Pink received critical acclaim as well as it minted money at the box office.