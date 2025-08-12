Mrunal Thakur's Old Video Dissing Bipasha Basu Goes Viral Again: "I Am Far Better"

Mrunal Thakur is currently trending online for more reasons than one. While her latest release Son of Sardaar 2 has been struggling at the box office, she is also making headlines for her alleged relationship with South superstar Dhanush.

Now, an old video of the actress has resurfaced, where she is heard throwing shades at Bipasha Basu.

What's Happening

The old clip that is making the rounds again features Mrunal Thakur back when she was a popular face on television.

She is heard conversing about fitness with her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Arjit Taneja.

Mrunal asked, "Would you rather marry someone who is more manly with muscles?"

When Arjit mentioned that he would like a partner with a toned physique, Mrunal Thakur responded, "Go marry Bipasha then. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha."

Her last statement has not been taken kindly, as the Internet has questioned her remark for pulling down another woman.

How The Internet Reacted

An old Reddit thread was also created where the Internet had reactions to Mrunal Thakur seemingly commenting on another fellow actress.

One person wrote, "She has always been a typical mean girl lol, anyone who has watched her on Nach Baliye knows, she was mean towards her ex also, plus she has a veryyyy crass way of talking, which is why I have never liked her and will not be rooting for her."

Another person mentioned, "Bruuuh, she said she's better than Bipasha. She stands nowhere remotely close to Bipasha."

Some other comments read, "Good her meanness came out to the fore. I never got good vibes from her, and don't understand people simping over her. She's not even a good actress - just passable", and "Come on Mrunal, do better, just like the skin lightening injections that worked on you."

Mrunal Thakur's Latest Controversy With Dhanush

Rumours of Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush dating started floating online when the latter attended the screening of Son of Sardaar 2. While neither of them had commented on it till now, Mrunal did break her silence at an event recently.

In a recent interview cited by Only Kollywood, Mrunal asserted that they are only good friends. "Dhanush is just a good friend to me," said Mrunal.

Clearing the air over Dhanush's presence at the event, Mrunal said, "Dhanush attended the Son of Sardaar 2 event. No one should misunderstand that. It was Ajay Devgn who invited him."

In A Nutshell

Amid the dating buzz of Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush on social media, another old clip has resurfaced. The Super 30 actress is heard stating that she is "far better" than Bipasha Basu.



ALSO READ | Mrunal Thakur Breaks Silence On Dhanush Dating Rumours: "He's Just A Good Friend"