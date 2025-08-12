Mrunal Thakur Breaks Silence On Dhanush Dating Rumours: "He's Just A Good Friend"

Mrunal Thakur, who's rumoured to be in a relationship with Dhanush, addressed the buzz for the first time. In a recent interview cited by Only Kollywood, Mrunal asserted that they are good friends only. "Dhanush is just a good friend to me," said Mrunal.

The buzz that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating got momentum after the duo were spotted on many occasions together.

One of the recent instances is the Son Of Sardaar 2 screening. At Mrunal Thakur's film screening, Dhanush made an appearance and had social media buzzing.

Clearing the air over Dhanush's presence at the event, Mrunal said, "Dhanush attended the Son of Sardaar 2 event. No one should misunderstand that. It was Ajay Devgn who invited him."

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating? pic.twitter.com/ItWYJdsm8a — Aryan (@Pokeamole_) August 3, 2025

The Origin Of Dhanush-Mrunal Dating Rumours

Prior to the Son Of Sardaar 2 screening, Mrunal Thakur attended the wrap-up party of Dhanush's upcoming film Tere Ishq Mein.

The interaction video between the two actors from different events have been doing the rounds on social media.

According to a News18 report, Mrunal's southern films brought her closer to Dhanush.

"Yes, it's true that they are dating. But it's too new and they've no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they're unfazed about going out and about and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them as they're quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices and thoughts," the insider added.

Meanwhile, Mrunal added more fuel to the rumours as she started following Dhanush's sisters on Instagram.

Dhanush's Marriage

Dhanush, who was married to director Aishwarya Rajinikanth (daughter of superstar Rajinikanth) for 18 years, called it quits in 2022. The couple shares two sons, Linga and Yatra.

Mrunal Thakur, for the first time, addressed the buzz that she's currently dating Dhanush.