Mrunal Thakur Follows Dhanush's Sisters On Instagram Amid Dating Rumours

Days after her video with Dhanush from the special screening of her film Son of Sardaar 2 in Mumbai went viral, reports of Mrunal Thakur following the National Award-winning actor's sisters on Instagram have emerged.

And, at least one part of the speculation is true. There is proof that Mrunal Thakur is actually following Dhanush's sisters Dr Karthika Kartik and Vimala Geetha on the social media app.

Here are the screenshots

How It All Started

A video of Dhanush and Mrunal's warm interaction at the Son of Sardaar 2 event in Mumbai went viral on X. In the clip, Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are seen having a brief chat. Mrunal also leans closer to Dhanush to whisper something to him.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating? pic.twitter.com/ItWYJdsm8a — Aryan (@Pokeamole_) August 3, 2025

Social media miners then also discovered that Dhanush attended Mrunal Thakur's birthday party on August 1.

Last month, Mrunal Thakur attended a party hosted by writer-producer Kanika Dhillon for Dhanush's upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein.

What Mrunal Thakur Said About "Nazar" In Relationships

In a recent interview, Mrunal Thakur revealed that "nazar" exists, especially when it comes to romantic relationships.

"There are a lot of things I still need to do with my career, a lot of boxes I haven't checked. But I will talk about those things once I do them, because I don't want to jinx it by talking about them. I believe the whole nazar thing, bahut nazar lagti hai (evil eye jinxes things)" she added.

Hush-Hush Love, According To A Source

According to a News18 report, Mrunal Thakur's increasing footprint in South cinema played a role in bringing her and Dhanush closer. "Yes, it's true that they are dating. But it's too new and they've no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they're unfazed about going out and about and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them as they're quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices and thoughts," the insider added.

In A Nutshell

Mrunal Thakur has further fuelled dating rumours with Dhanush after it was discovered that she is following the actor's sisters on Instagram.

As of yet, neither Dhanush nor Mrunal Thakur has confirmed or denied their relationship status.

Dhanush was previously married to Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa. After 18 years of togetherness and two children, they decided to part ways in 2022.

