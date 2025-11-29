Crazy Viral: David Beckham Meets Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Dhanush During Mumbai Visit

Football icon David Beckham, former England captain and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, met actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dhanush during his visit to Mumbai on Friday.

What's Happening

The meetings took place at separate events in the city and quickly became talking points online.

Beckham appeared with Samantha during a conversation for Elle India.

Speaking about his experience in the country, he said, "India was one of the places I had never been to, and two years ago when I came here, I was blown away. I knew I was going to love it, but I didn't know I was going to love it as much as I do now. And that says it's about the people, the environment, the culture, and the food. But people in India, the energy is not what so many places have in the world."

As they left the venue, the two shared a brief hug that was captured by photographers.

Beckham was seen in an all-black outfit while Samantha opted for a grey pinstripe suit.

Later in the day, Beckham also interacted with Dhanush at another Mumbai event. A video shared by the fan page showed the two speaking while dressed in black suits.

Their meeting, much like Beckham's earlier interaction with Samantha, circulated widely on social media.

Background

Samantha is currently enjoying the success of her production Subham. She will next be seen in Raj & DK's upcoming project Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, scheduled for release in 2026.

Dhanush, meanwhile, has returned to Hindi cinema with Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai and co-starring Kriti Sanon.