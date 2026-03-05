Sonu Sood Offers Free Shelter To Travellers Stuck In Dubai Amid US-Iran Conflict: "No Nationality, Just Humanity"

Sonu Sood, who gained a new fanbase for his humanitarian work during the COVID-19 crisis and the Punjab floods, has once again stepped in to urgently help those affected amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict, which has triggered unrest in Gulf countries.

Sonu Sood shared a video on X on Thursday morning, offering free shelter to those stranded in Dubai due to the conflict.

Sharing a video message, the actor wrote: "War has left many travelers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity. DM us on Instagram if you need help."

Speaking the language of humanity, Sonu Sood said in the video: "Hi everyone. Anyone who is stranded in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, we just want to tell you that you have a place to stay. We will make sure you get free-of-cost accommodation."

"Jo log bhi hamare Hindustani hain, ya kisi bhi nationality ke log Dubai mein phas gaye hain, please mujhe Instagram par DM kijiye. We will ensure you get a free stay until you can return to your country," he added.

The Internet's Reaction

Sonu Sood's post received applause from a large section of the Internet.

A user wrote: "Sonu bhai, you are truly loved. First you helped get our 'Chota Don' released, and now this new initiative of yours has won even more hearts. Acts like these reflect your kindness and humanity. Much love and respect for you from Pakistan."

Asking for genuine help, another user wrote: "Dear Sonuji...my son and daughter-in-law are stranded in Dubai...newly married and went for honeymoon...they are now stranded and flights are cancelled..request help...they have to come asap as the daughter in law has exams back in India..."

Another user wrote: "Sir, you have won our hearts. The UAE government has made both hotel rooms and food free for tourists. There is no problem of any kind."

The Conflict

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a coordinated attack on Iran, leading to the political assassination of its Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei and triggering unrest in Gulf countries.

Iran retaliated, and the conflict has now entered its sixth day.

Many Bollywood actors, like Sonal Chauhan and Esha Gupta, were stranded in different parts of the Gulf after flight services were suspended.

They are now back home safe.

Amid the travel chaos, the United Arab Emirates has resumed a limited number of flights.

According to Al Jazeera, Dubai-based airline Emirates announced that it had restarted a limited number of flights on Monday evening, adding that passengers with existing bookings would be given priority.