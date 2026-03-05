'Pushpa' Meets 'Srivalli' At Her Wedding Reception With Vijay Deverakonda

Days after getting married in Udaipur, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad. The star-studded celebration brought together several prominent names from the Telugu film industry, including Allu Arjun. The event marked a mini reunion between the Pushpa co-stars. ICYDK: Allu Arjun and Rashmika played each other's love interests and eventually a married couple in the Pushpa film series.

For the special occasion, Rashmika wore a traditional red saree with a gold and black border. Vijay opted for a simple white kurta and dhoti. Allu Arjun graced the event dressed in a loose-fit kurta featuring a mix of geometric stripes and a floral pattern.

One frame, infinite charisma. ❤️



Best wishes to the beautiful couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. #AlluArjun @alluarjun #Virosh pic.twitter.com/O6jffoJUm6 — Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) March 4, 2026

The evening also saw several other industry bigwigs in attendance, including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Namrata Shirodkar and Nani.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur. The couple celebrated both their heritages with a traditional Telugu Hindu wedding in the morning and a customary Kodava ceremony in the evening.

Rashmika and Vijay shared their official wedding pictures on their respective Instagram handles. In his post's caption, Vijay wrote, "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me-as I needed her, just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend... my wife, 26.02.2026."

Rashmika Mandanna penned a long note alongside the pictures from their wedding ceremonies. An excerpt from her caption read, "Hi, my loves. Introducing to you now: my husband, Mr Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly told me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!"

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to work together in Rahul Sankrityan's Ranabaali.