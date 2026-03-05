Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Reception: Actor Says They Will Go 'Underground' After Celebrations

After their luxurious wedding on February 26, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a grand reception at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad on March 4. The couple of the moment greeted the paparazzi with a namaste. Before posing for the paparazzi, Vijay teased the shutterbugs with a witty one-liner.

In the viral video, Vijay is heard saying, "Today we hope to finish the celebrations and go underground quietly." He is even seen playfully making a sleeping gesture, prompting a loud roar from the shutterbugs and making his new bride, Rashmika, burst into laughter.

Before making their grand entrance at the reception, Vijay and Rashmika met the Telugu press in Hyderabad as well.

"The Telugu press will always be our press, and I thank you all for your wishes. We came here so you all could meet us and we could take your blessings while we are here. The Telugu States have a good daughter-in-law—take good care of her," said Vijay.

Vijay-Rashmika's Reception Outfits

For the reception, Rashmika wore a red Mysore silk saree, completed with heavy gold jewellery. Meanwhile, Vijay was dressed in a white silk veshti, honouring his cultural roots.

Guest List

The reception was attended by the who's who of the Tollywood fraternity. Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya joined the celebrations. Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur, Rhea Chakraborty, Cocktail 2 director Homi Adajania, and Neena Gupta also wished the gorgeous couple on their special day.

About The Wedding

The couple had a Telugu wedding in the morning, honouring Vijay's cultural roots, followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening, celebrating Rashmika's cultural heritage, on February 26 at ITC Mementos, Udaipur.

Initially tight-lipped about rumours of their wedding, the couple have been actively sharing exclusive glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities with fans since February 23.

Highlights included an exquisite Japanese dinner for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket match tagged as the "VIROSH Premiere League" on February 23 and 24.

The sangeet ceremony took place on February 24 at the hill resort of Mementos, followed by an intimate haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.

A day before the reception, the couple shared fun-filled pictures from the sangeet ceremony.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met on the set of Geetha Govindam (2018) and later collaborated on Dear Comrade (2019). They will next be seen together in Raanabali.