Malaika Arora's Mother Stuck In Dubai Amid Us-Iran Conflict: "Saw Missiles Being Intercepted In The Sky"

Malaika Arora's mother, Joyce Arora, went to Dubai to celebrate her birthday but is now stranded amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict. Sharing her "frightening" experience, Joyce said she had seen missiles being intercepted in the sky.

"I must say, I feel safe here. In fact, I could see the missiles being intercepted in the sky with my own eyes. It was frightening, but the Dubai military is doing a fantastic job. My daughters are in Mumbai, and they know I am in safe hands. They call me three to four times a day, and we are constantly in touch. Now that some operations have resumed, I'm hoping to return to Mumbai soon," she told The Times of India.

Joyce added that she was stranded because flight services were suspended.

"I came here to celebrate my elder sister's birthday, and just a couple of days later, we celebrated mine as well. I was supposed to return to Mumbai on March 3, but we received a notification that our flights had been cancelled due to the war," she told the publication.

Sonal Chauhan and Esha Gupta Stranded Too, Now Back Home

Sonal Chauhan and Esha Gupta were also stuck in Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively after flight services were suspended.

They are now back home safe.

Sonal Chauhan wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Back home in India and feeling deeply grateful. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the love, prayers, and messages. They truly mean so much. I'm safely back in India now. The last few days were challenging, but what I also witnessed was the unbeatable spirit and resilience of Dubai, and that truly comes from the confidence that people have in their government. This time, I felt that confidence too. I'm sincerely grateful to the Dubai authorities for keeping us safe and calm during this difficult time and handling everything with such care and responsibility, and making sure each one of us felt secure and protected. I truly hope this is over soon, because war is never the answer. My heart goes out to everyone facing this difficult time, and I pray for peace and an end to it all."

Esha Gupta also wrote a long note and thanked the Indian government and UAE government for working together in the hour of need.

UAE Resumes Limited Flights

Amid the travel chaos, the United Arab Emirates has resumed a limited number of flights.

According to Al Jazeera, Dubai-based airline Emirates announced that it had restarted a limited number of flights on Monday evening, adding that passengers with existing bookings would be given priority.