"You Wanted 0% Taxes": How A Viral Post Tapped Into Middle East Tensions

A dramatic social media post about a daughter "stuck" in Dubai as missiles reportedly fly - and a father's blunt jab about fleeing Germany's taxes - has set social platforms ablaze. Set against the backdrop of the ongoing Middle East conflict and heightened regional tensions, the tweet's line "You wanted 0% taxes? This is what 0% taxes looks like" struck a chord, drawing both laughs and ire. But as netizens traced the account, many began calling it satire, posting screenshots that suggest the author may actually be based in Indonesia. The episode highlights how conflict narratives can be co-opted into political memes - and how fast outrage spreads ahead of facts.

The post narrates a fictional exchange between a father in Germany and his daughter, who had moved to Dubai for work, to escape high European taxes. She then calls him in tears, claiming "the airport is closed" and "there are missiles," asking him to contact the German consulate. The father responds bluntly, saying that low-tax countries come with consequences, and refuses to help.

Concerns have been raised as the conversation, which apparently didn't happen, can unintentionally contribute to confusion, especially during times of regional instability.

See the post here:

My daughter is stuck in Dubai right now



She moved there last year to work as a "model"



Said Germany was "suffocating" her with taxes



Yesterday she called me crying



"Papa the airport is closed, there are missiles, I'm scared"



I chuckled



"You wanted 0% taxes? This is what 0%… — Matthias Schmidt (@eurofounder) March 2, 2026

Although widely recognised as satire aimed at critiquing tax migration, the post went viral with over 4 million views and was re-shared online by thousands of users without context, with many believing the story and calling the father "soulless for abandoning your daughter like this."

Users in the comment section suggested that such fictional scenarios can reinforce fears or political narratives if reshared widely without clarification.

Thankfully, some users flagged the post, with one writing, "These Bot accounts are getting more and more sophisticated." Another saying, "This didn't happen! No father would respond like this to their kid, especially a girl child."