Drone Strikes On Middle East Data Centres Signal Pivot In Next-Gen Warfare

Three Amazon data centres – two in the United Arab Emirates and one in Bahrain – have been affected by drone strikes amid the US-Israel-Iran war, disrupting cloud services and computing facilities in areas like banking across the Middle East, the technology and e-commerce giant said this week.

Amazon said the two UAE centres were hit by drones Sunday – it did not specify which side – and a strike near the Bahrain facility caused "structural damage" to its infrastructure.

Repairs are ongoing but 'recovery is expected to be prolonged given the scale of damage', it said.

The scale was underlined by the UAE stock market closing Monday and Tuesday due to tech outages, and by tens of thousands being stranded at airports in Dubai and Kuwait because Amazon Web Services, or AWS, disruptions also affected passenger and flight services.

Whether American, Israeli, or Iranian, the drone strikes represent a critical expansion in target selection for warfare in a world entirely reliant on the internet – i.e., sector-critical infrastructure.

Amazon's cloud-computing facilities in the Middle East faced power and connectivity issues after unidentified 'objects' struck its data center in the United Arab Emirates, as airstrikes continue in the region https://t.co/phO7bPR8n2 pic.twitter.com/6kjB9Aj8fK — Reuters (@Reuters) March 2, 2026

And, till they are better protected, also highlight vulnerability of key technology nodes.

Why data centres?

In war the tradition – dating back centuries – has always been to target military camps and assets and disrupt supply lines by targeting food and water stores and, later, energy sources.

Warfare of the future, foreshadows of which have been seen in Russia's war on Ukraine and the US-Israel-Iran conflict, adds tech assets to this list, as much to inject chaos into civilian populations to destabilise the enemy's real-time battle planning and military coordination.

In an increasingly digital data-driven world, data centres represent enormous concentration of computing power and information in single locations. Disabling any one can take down multiple systems, civilian and/or military, and introduce a ripple effect beyond the immediate country.

Also, armies today rely heavily on computers and electronics to handle communications, logistics, troop transport and deployment, intelligence gathering, weapons targeting and firing, and a host of other activities critical, in one way or another, to a successful military operation.

Volumes of data essential to these activities are stored in data centres, the majority of which are operated by private firms like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, who also work with the military.

Even a single-point outage, therefore, could cripple a country's economy and military.

The former is specially true as the world switches to digital payments and banking facilities.

The Middle East and data centres

The expanding US-Israel-Iran war sparked concern for world's energy supply after Tehran shut down the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly a fifth of the world's oil supply is shipped.

And now those concerns have extended to technology and Artificial Intelligence, or AI, particularly after the wider Middle East region attracted billions of dollars of investment – including from Amazon, Google, and Microsoft – a global technology and AI hub.

AWS, for example, has said it plans invest over US$5.3 billion by end-2026 to build new data centres in Saudi Arabia, and Microsoft said it will invest US$15.2 billion in the UAE between 2023 and 2029, driven by its expanding AI partnership with sovereign technology firm G42.