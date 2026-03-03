Exclusive: Israel Defence Spokesperson's Inside Details Of "Terror Regime" Iran

Israel has said Iran has been running a propaganda as a victim while its actions clearly showed it was the aggressor with no concern for innocent lives.

Iran has not only fired hundreds of missiles on Israel, but also activated its proxy networks to launch drone strikes by terror groups like Hezbollah, Israel Defence Force (IDF) spokesperson Lieutenant Ben Cohen told NDTV today.

"Israeli civilians face a difficult situation. They have to keep going inside bomb shelters again and again. We do everything we can on air defence to protect them... It's an existential threat that we can't allow to exist," Lt Cohen said.

Iran is a country of terrorists and this can be proven with easily available evidence, he said, adding the Iranian terrorist regime has changed its battle strategy to hitting civilian targets.

"We have concrete intelligence that this is what they're doing. They've decided that they want to hit civilians. They want civilians to die because they want to create panic. That's what they are, a terrorist organisation that operates with terrorist tactics," Lt Cohen said.

The IDF spokesperson denied having awareness of any Israeli strike on a school in Iran, following reports about the alleged deaths of over 160 schoolchildren. He said nevertheless the IDF is looking into the allegations.

Lt Cohen said while he accepts losses happen on both sides in any conflict, there is a difference between how a civilised nation behaves and how a terrorist regime works.

"The IDF, in stark contrast to the Iranian terrorist regime, sees it this way: any loss of civilian life is a tragedy, and my heart goes out to any civilian who may lose their lives in a war. As it pertains to this specific strike that you were talking about at a school, I'm not aware of any IDF strikes in the area. We're examining the event," Lt Cohen told NDTV. "We're looking into it. We'll give further details in the future if they come up."

Iran and the US-Israel joint forces continued to launch attacks today. The United Nations also asked all parties to "come to their senses" and end the war in the Middle East, with fear and panic spreading across the region and beyond.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said he was "deeply shocked" by how the conflict was affecting civilians.

"The fear, the panic, the anxiety experienced by millions of people in the Middle East and beyond is palpable - and was entirely avoidable," his spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a press conference in Geneva.

"The situation is worsening and widening by the hour, playing out our worst fears."